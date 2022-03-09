Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

