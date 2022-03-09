Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,550 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth about $13,901,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chemours by 39.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.