Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 698,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,012,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $340.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

