Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,170 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.