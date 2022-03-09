CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.
NASDAQ CRWD traded up $13.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.79. 9,200,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
