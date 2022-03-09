CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.133-2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.50.
NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $13.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.79. 9,200,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,282. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43.
In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.