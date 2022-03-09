CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.
NASDAQ CRWD traded up $35.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.28. 354,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.82. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
