CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.9-465.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.75 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $13.02 on Wednesday, reaching $169.79. 9,200,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.