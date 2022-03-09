Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5,039.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,867.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00736597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00199911 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00025663 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,213,132 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

