Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00097490 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00275527 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.