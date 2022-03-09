Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.04 Million

Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $60.40 million. Cryoport reported sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $260.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.84 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $351.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of CYRX opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

