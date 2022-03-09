CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $5.82 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00013907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $495,108.18 and $238.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

