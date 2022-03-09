Cryptonovae Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.54 million and $3,559.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.87 or 0.06518357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.26 or 1.00107942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041568 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,376,715 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

