CryptoSoul Trading 45.3% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $325,381.84 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00182873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00334334 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007626 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

