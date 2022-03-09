CryptoTask Market Capitalization Hits $355,749.31 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $355,749.31 and approximately $43,090.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.99 or 0.06467637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.67 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041272 BTC.

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,241 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

