Cryptrust Achieves Market Cap of $31,216.05 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $31,216.05 and $31.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.74 or 0.06462672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.98 or 0.99860001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

