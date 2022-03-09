CUE Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $108.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87,313.96 and $108.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.46 or 0.00027216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.11 or 0.06424937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,973.48 or 0.99654805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041149 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

