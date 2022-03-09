Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,876,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 330.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $375,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,936. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

