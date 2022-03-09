Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after buying an additional 1,103,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 151,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

