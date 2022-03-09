Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.61. 77,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $208.24 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.60. The firm has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.