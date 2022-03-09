Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 350,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,567,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

