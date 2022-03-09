Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. 1,063,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,060,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

