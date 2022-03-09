Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

MCK traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.77. 11,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.77. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $176.01 and a 1-year high of $283.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

