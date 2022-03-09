Culbertson A N & Co Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.62 and a 200 day moving average of $244.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

