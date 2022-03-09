Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 1,213 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 682,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $396.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.