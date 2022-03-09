Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 1,353 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.56. 42,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

