Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 2,590 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,137,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 623,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. 80,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

