Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 4,193 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. 1,062,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,480,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

