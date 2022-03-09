Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 944 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 241,617 shares during the period.

VB traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

