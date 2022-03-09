Curecoin Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00254313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001243 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,485,317 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

