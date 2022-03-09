Curtis Warfield Purchases 3,125 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 2,134,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.
About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
