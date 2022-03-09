Curtis Warfield Purchases 3,125 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 2,134,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.