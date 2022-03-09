Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CW stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.94.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

