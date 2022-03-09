Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $972.56 million and $175.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,704,378,131 coins and its circulating supply is 458,848,845 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

