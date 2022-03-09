CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,005 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of CVR Energy worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

