CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

