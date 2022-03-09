CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.
CVS Health has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $111.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
