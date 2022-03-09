CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

