Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.
Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
