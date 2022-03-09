Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 514.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 225,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $4,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 258.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $2,840,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

