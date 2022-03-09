Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DADA stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,909. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $34.43.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
