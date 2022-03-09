Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DADA stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,909. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.