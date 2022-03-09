Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) to Neutral

Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FKKFF opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Fukuoka Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.55.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.