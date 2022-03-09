Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) to Neutral

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

