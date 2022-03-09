Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Danone stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

