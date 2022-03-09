Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $95.41.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

