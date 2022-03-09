Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Sells £5,250,000 in Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.88), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,878,930.82).

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 489.02 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 549.74. Darktrace plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DARK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

