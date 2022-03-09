Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Down 2.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.38. 323,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,268,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

