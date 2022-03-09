Databroker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,044.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $6,044.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00101991 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

