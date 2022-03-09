Datamine Hits Market Cap of $166,940.44 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $166,940.44 and $2,035.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00290874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004223 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.24 or 0.01126929 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003054 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,662 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

