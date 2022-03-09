Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $438,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

