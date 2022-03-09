DAV Coin (DAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $961,970.19

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $961,970.19 and approximately $687,121.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.41 or 1.00049581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00256472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.