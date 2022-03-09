David J Yvars Group Buys 57,699 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.0% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

