David J Yvars Group Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 78.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,685,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. 77,170,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,732,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

